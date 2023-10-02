Jonathan Walters tells Liverpool supporters to ‘bore off’ and ‘try being an Everton fan’ after VAR outcry

The disallowed Luis Diaz goal against Tottenham Hotspur has the whole world talking and now Jonathan Walters has crawled out of the woodwork to voice his absurd opinion on the events that have followed the match.

Taking to his X account, the former Stoke City forward wrote: ‘I’ve got a timeline full of Liverpool fans moaning ‘The game needs to be replayed’ ‘Sign this petition’ … just bore off.

‘Someone made a big error and said sorry. It’s a mistake so move on.

‘There’s been plenty of mistakes this season with red cards, penalty decisions and goals given..nobody has asked for a replay.

READ MORE: Joey Barton names VAR change he’d implement after Luis Diaz VAR mishap

‘The game isn’t getting replayed. END of story.

‘The world is not against you. You should try being an Everton fan this season and last season and the season before…it’s not very good’.

The first error in his message is that a sorry has not been issued publicly from anyone attached to the PGMOL, there may have been a private message to the club but an apology was missing from the public statement.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with: I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

We can’t speak for what is or isn’t on the Wirral-born ex-forward’s timeline but most of the discourse around wanting change is seeing how it can benefit the game in the long-run and not an attempt to replay the match.

The point that nobody has asked for this change before is exactly why everyone should be backing our club in making such a public demand for transparency because accepting the error means no change will ever happen.

Then we come to the conclusion which is as beautiful as it is hilarious from the 40-year-old, as he references the fact that he is an Everton fan.

READ MORE: Howard Webb could implement rule change after events at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The argument that because the team he supports aren’t very good and have been battling relegation, we shouldn’t be able to complain about a goal being chalked off incorrectly – is laughable.

The former Republic of Ireland international clearly is fed up with us and it’s led to a brilliant outburst that he will surely live to regret.

You can view Walters’ comments on Liverpool fans via @JonWalters19 on X:

I’ve got a timeline full of Liverpool fans moaning ‘The game needs to be replayed’ ‘Sign this petition’ … just bore off.

Someone made a big error and said sorry. It’s a mistake so move on.

There’s been plenty of mistakes this season with red cards, penalty decisions and goals… — Jonathan Walters (@JonWalters19) October 2, 2023

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: VAR atrocity at Tottenham, conspiracy theories, one Liverpool player cost the Reds dearly and much more!