(Images) Liverpool fans will love what Jota’s wife posted on Instagram about VAR and referee mistakes

Liverpool fans are rightfully still furious about what happened against Tottenham Hotspur but perhaps one person who deserves to be more angry than most – is Diogo Jota.

READ MORE: (Video) Ex-Premier League manager labels Hooper and VAR officiating as ‘horrible’

Whether it’s because him voicing these views mean he will extend his ban, or his wife feels just as aggrieved as him – it’s hard to know but she has taken to Instagram to share her views on the game.

First of all, reacting to the statement after the match from the PGMOL, Rute Cardoso wrote ‘Rigged game’ and then using a video that suggests our No.20 didn’t touch Destiny Udogie for his first yellow card of the match – the Portuguese used a simple clown emoji.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with: I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

It’s a good job our forward hasn’t done this as he would have seen a hefty fine heading his way but this is a great way to illustrate the feelings of him and the rest of Jurgen Klopp’s side.

You can view the images from Jota’s wife via her Instagram account:

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 6 Review 🤩: Botman the difference-maker? Son now a must-have? You’re a fool if you don’t pick Salah…