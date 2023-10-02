Paul Joyce shares planned Liverpool action in response to Saturday; it’s worked once already this term

Liverpool are planning to take action in response to Curtis Jones’ red card in the 2-1 defeat to Tottenham on Saturday.

As reported by The Times journalist Paul Joyce on X, the Reds will appeal against Simon Hooper’s decision to dismiss the 22-year-old for his challenge on Yves Bissouma, which was upgraded to a sending off after a VAR review.

It’ll be the second time this season that the club have appealed a red card given to one of their players, having successfully lobbied to have Alexis Mac Allister’s dismissal against Bournemouth overturned in August (BBC Sport).

Liverpool are to appeal against the red card given to Curtis Jones at Tottenham Hotspur — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) October 2, 2023

With this particular avenue having worked once already in recent weeks, Liverpool are quite right to try it once more after what happened to Jones on Saturday.

The incident continues to polarise opinion, with many pundits believing that the midfielder was harshly dismissed and some questioning why the first thing shown to Hooper on VAR was a still image of the point of contact, which may have heavily influenced his decision immediately.

If the appeal is successful, the 22-year-old will be free to face Brighton, Everton and Nottingham Forest this month.

If it fails, Jones will be banned for those three games, which could have the knock-on effect of Mac Allister being deployed in a more advanced midfield role than the number 6 berth he’s occupied so far this season, and someone like Ryan Gravenberch or Wataru Endo coming in to start.

Let’s hope this appeal has the same outcome as the one for the Argentine a few weeks ago. Considering how debatable the red card seemed, Liverpool should have a strong chance of succeeding this time as well.

