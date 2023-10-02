I feel strongly about it – Gary Neville lambasts Liverpool statement after VAR crisis

Liverpool supporters were hit with the injustice of a wrongly disallowed goal thanks to a huge VAR mistake and that has led to the club releasing a public statement which has now been criticised by Gary Neville.

The former Manchester United defender took to social media to write: ‘Jurgen Klopp handled the situation well last night after the game. Most football fans will have had empathy with what happened and recognised it was wrong!

‘However Liverpools statement tonight is a mistake! Talk of exploring all options ( what does that mean!!! ) and sporting integrity are dangerous phrases along with being vague and aggressive.

‘Sorry we f@@@@d up was enough!! I said this last night. Sorry should be respected and not undervalued.

‘This is a snap reaction that can always be wrong but I feel strongly about it’.

It does feel important to note that in no point during the official statement from the PGMOL after our game with Spurs was there actually an apology issued, just an acknowledgement of a mistake.

The club are well within their rights to challenge this mistake and ask for further information to be released publically as only through full transparency, can we see how and why the mistake happened.

As for further ‘escalation and resolution’ that is also seemingly being sought, it’s hard to know what can actually be done other than to punish those who made the mistake with more serious repercussions than just ‘have a week off’.

Questioning the ‘sporting integrity’ is a huge statement to also make and therefore we will have to see what comes from this very strong move from our hierarchy.

As for the joint Salford City owner, it’s fine for him to release a statement himself about what has been said but until people publicly ask for transparency on mistakes of this level – change will not happen.

Time will tell who was in the right but this certainly feels like a story that won’t go away.

You can view Neville’s comments via his X account:

