Jamie Carragher’s response to release of VAR audio; hopes for change in future

Liverpool fans are finally privy to what went so wrong inside the VAR room that Luis Diaz’s goal was wrongfully ruled out for offside against Tottenham Hotspur and now Jamie Carragher has shared his thoughts on the clip.

Taking to his X account, the Scouser wrote: ‘The video operator is trying to save the situation for the VAR & AVAR one second after Spurs take the free kick!

‘Like I said last night on #MNF they have completely froze & panicked & not made the right decision to just stop the game whether that was in the rule book or not.

‘The only positive is I think this will push all concerned to get the VAR audio out a lot more & quicker in the future 🤞🏻’.

It really is alarming how the video operator is seemingly the only person in the VAR Hub who is working with any knowledge that a mistake has been made and pushing for something to be done about it.

The VAR and AVAR seem too busy patting themselves on the back for a mistake they’ve made that they don’t realise what’s happening and the only decisive action they take next is halting the search for solution.

Whilst Michael Oliver seems happy to stop play, the two officials in Stockley Park don’t want their fourth official to do so and now we’re left dissecting this mess all this time afterwards.

As our former defender says, this is an important insight into the huge mistake that was made and let’s hope that it stops any future errors happening for us or anyone else.

This push for transparency and the audio to be shared should mean that we see the mistakes broadcast more often and all learn together how they were made and what will be done to stop it happening again.

