FA make Curtis Jones decision following Liverpool midfielder’s dismissal against Spurs

Liverpool have failed in their attempts of having Curtis Jones’ red card overturned.

The Scouser was sent off during Saturday’s clash with Spurs following a tackle on midfielder Yves Bissouma. Our No. 17 was originally shown a yellow card by referee Simon Hooper but was then dismissed after a pitch side review of the tackle was completed.

The 22-year-old did make contact with the ball but his momentum carried him into the former Brighton man.

It was extremely unfortunate for Jones as there was no intent to hurt his opponent but when the incident was reviewed in slow motion Hooper was always going to send the England youth international for an early shower.

Jones, who has started the campaign brilliantly for his boyhood club, will now miss our next three Premier League games – starting with Sunday’s trip to Brighton.

The Academy graduate will then miss the Merseyside derby at Anfield on October 21 before completing his suspension the following weekend when Nottingham Forest visit L4.

It’s a huge blow for Jurgen Klopp to lose the energy and tenacity of the dynamic midfielder but the likes of Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch will now be looking to seize the chance of a spot in the starting XI.

Diogo Jota will also miss Sunday’s trip to the south coast after picking up a red card following two cautions at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Check Liverpool’s official tweet on X confirming the news:

Curtis Jones is set to serve a three-match Premier League suspension after an appeal to overturn the red card he received at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday was unsuccessful. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 3, 2023

