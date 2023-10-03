‘They will have to’ – Guardiola provides his verdict on Liverpool’s VAR fiasco as PGMOL release audio footage

Pep Guardiola has claimed that the introduction of VAR has ‘changed the job’ of referees but he’s not sure how to improve the technology.

Liverpool were on the receiving end of VAR farce against Spurs on Saturday with Luis Diaz’s opening goal being incorrectly ruled out for offside.

The PGMOL have since released the audio footage of the incident and the Manchester City boss has claimed that officials are now the ‘leading roles’ during matches, rather than the players on the pitch.

“It changed the job of the referees because now they don’t make the decisions, it goes to the VAR,” he told reporters (as quoted by Liverpool Echo). “I understand the feeling of Liverpool but the bosses of the referees will decide.

“No (I don’t have any ideas how to improve it). I’m not a professional in that to apply it as best as possible. I’m not involved in that and I don’t care.

“We have to rely on the people there. Everyone knows they did a mistake and Liverpool suffered a big consequence of that cause in these games is super important.

“They will have to find a system where the main roles are the players and the game itself. In all the countries, not just here. The referees and the VARs are the leading roles. And the Oscar goes to… they have to make a step back. It’s the players.

“Some games, be more humble and leave the players to do what they have to do, and they will be better. They will be better.”

It’s hard to disagree with the Spaniard’s comments.

Liverpool’s trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium should’ve been a brilliant clash between two sides who have started the campaign in superb fashion.

All the talk, however, is about the dreadful performance of the officials.

The Premier League have spent too much money on introducing VAR so although some are suggesting that it makes sense to get rid of the technology altogether and give control back to the on field officials, that’s simply not going to happen.

