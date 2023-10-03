(Video) Lampard makes frank admission over Jurgen Klopp row in Liverpool-Chelsea clash from 2020

Frank Lampard has voiced one ‘regret’ he has over his touchline row with Jurgen Klopp during Chelsea’s defeat to Liverpool at Anfield in 2020.

On the night that the Reds lifted the Premier League trophy three years ago, they defeated the west Londoners 5-3 in a game which saw the two managers exchange heated words which were heard loud and clear around an empty stadium during the era of fan lockouts.

The former Blues boss was a guest on Sky Sports‘ MNF last night, and he and Jamie Carragher looked back on the rivalry between the two clubs with which they’re most synonymous respectively.

The ex-Liverpool defender asked Lampard if he still felt that when he managed Chelsea, referring to the aforementioned incident, and the 45-year-old replied with a laugh: “Yeah, I did! With Jurgen? It will probably never leave me, I guess.

“I regret the language slightly because my daughter was 13 at the time. The next day she was showing me not to be proud of it. I don’t regret the emotions, I think it’s a game of emotions, but I regret some of the language at the time.”

Such exchanges between managers are commonplace in football, but the row between Lampard and Klopp felt more pronounced due to the dialogue being audible in an empty Anfield.

At least if Frank stayed around long enough that night, he’d have got to see Liverpool being presented with that shimmering Premier League trophy they’d long since deserved!

You can view Lampard’s response below (from 1:28), via @footballdaily on Twitter/X: