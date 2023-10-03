(Image) Liverpool fans won’t believe who was spotted officiating in Chelsea vs Fulham game

Liverpool have had a very tough week in terms of refereeing performances and the sight of one man being involved in Premier League action will be enough to turn the stomach of many.

Whilst the world seemed to be outraged over the fallout of what happened in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the man in main charge of the game was back on the sidelines just two days later.

Simon Hooper pulled off a terrible performance as referee and yet was still allowed to fulfill his duties as fourth official at Craven Cottage on Monday night.

What exactly has to be done for the Swindon-born official to be withdrawn from a position of power is hard to know but this shows how tough change is going to be.

