(Video) Liverpool fans will howl as Andre Onana embarrassingly chipped against Galatasaray

It’s been a strange period of being a Liverpool fan as all attention has been on the fallout of a monumental VAR mistake that went against us but at least we can rely on a smile from Manchester United.

READ MORE: (Video) PGMOL release audio for VAR mistake on Luis Diaz’s goal against Tottenham; more shocking than first expected

During their Champions League group stage meeting at Old Trafford against Galatasaray, the way in which Andre Onana was chipped for what proved to be the winning finish of the game was a joy for us to behold.

With Mauro Icardi closing in on goal, he dispatched a chip that further illustrated the failing of the Cameroon international in Erik ten Hag’s net.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with: I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

It’s becoming increasingly enjoyable to watch the team up the M62, as their issues continue to worsen on and off the pitch.

You can watch the video of Icardi scoring past Onana via @footballontnt on X:

❌ 78' – Penalty miss

⚽️ 81' – Puts Galatasaray 3-2 up against Manchester United at Old Trafford 𝐑𝐄𝐃𝐄𝐌𝐏𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐌𝐀𝐔𝐑𝐎 𝐈𝐂𝐀𝐑𝐃𝐈 🙌#UCL pic.twitter.com/UuQEXcnQbR — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 3, 2023

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: VAR atrocity at Tottenham, conspiracy theories, one Liverpool player cost the Reds dearly and much more!