Liverpool could get VAR audio response today; PGMOL had initially been ‘split’ – report

Liverpool’s request for the audio of the VAR discussion involving the decision to disallow Luis Diaz’s goal against Tottenham on Saturday is likely to be fulfilled.

According to the Daily Mail, the PGMOL are set to release a copy of that conversation, with senior figures at the organisation initially ‘split’ on whether or not to make it public.

Some within the refereeing body felt it should take ownership of the situation and favour transparency, but others thought differently at first.

Talks are due to be held on Tuesday as to when the audio should be released, with a review into the weekend’s controversy still ongoing. While insiders on Monday night didn’t put a timeframe on when the VAR discussion might be made public, it wasn’t ruled out that it could come as soon as today.

From our point of view, we can’t see why the PGMOL would favour withholding the audio from the VAR discussion on Saturday. The longer they go without releasing it, the more it’ll seem as if they’re deliberately trying to hide information which is in the public interest.

The credibility of refereeing in the Premier League is arguably at an all-time low right now, so the organisation which represents those officials would surely be best served by trying to build trust with a transparent approach.

This goes not just for Diaz’s disallowed goal at the weekend but also top-flight football in general. If the public were able to hear the thought process behind major decisions, they mightn’t necessarily agree with it but could have a greater appreciation of the details that officials are looking out for.

As for IFAB not permitting VAR audio to be broadcast live, that particular law is an ass. Why shouldn’t supporters (either watching from afar or at the stadium) be able to hear the conversations behind these crucial calls in real-time?

The PGMOL needs to release the referees’ discussion on the Diaz incident as soon as possible, even if it mightn’t reflect greatly on the individuals involved. By keeping it under wraps, they’re only inviting further scrutiny and supervision and destroying what little trust remains in the VAR process.

