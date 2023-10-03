Liverpool fans will fume as word hidden from VAR transcript that suggests offside call was genuine

The audio of what happened with VAR in the lead up to the decision for Luis Diaz’s goal to be disallowed has now been shared but it appears that we haven’t been given the full story by the PGMOL.

At 0:49 in the released clip, we can hear the VAR Darren England say: “Check complete, check complete. That’s fine, perfect” and this also relayed in the subtitles and the screen clearly showing that our No.7 is onside.

However, what is crucially missed from the transcription is the clear uttering of the word: “Off”.

This not only is a glaringly obvious omission of a key detail but also suggests that this wasn’t wrongfully disallowed at all, it was in fact an error of judgement and not a miscommunication – which is much more worrying.

You can watch the Diaz goal and listen to the audio via @FabrizioRomano on X:

🚨 @PremierLeague release official VAR audio from Luis Diaz's disallowed goal vs Tottenham. Full statement: https://t.co/buvq5mG2q3 pic.twitter.com/a8zjGgcOCO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 3, 2023

