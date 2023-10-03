(Video) ‘We all make mistakes’ – Paul Merson weighs in on VAR fiasco involving Liverpool

Paul Merson has claimed the VAR shambles during Liverpool’s defeat to Spurs on Saturday was ‘very sloppy’ but has reminded supporters that ‘we all make mistakes’.

The Arsenal legend, who was speaking to talkSPORT (via their page on X), emphasised how poor officiating decisions that can affect ‘big football games’ and highlighted the impact that such decisions can have on football clubs.

Merson claimed it would’ve been wrong for the officials to go back and award the goal once they realised their error but urged those in charge of these decisions to ‘concentrate’.

The audio footage of the fiasco was released earlier this evening by the Pgmol which further highlighted the abysmal performance of VAR Darren England and AVAR Dan Cook.

Check Merson speaking below:

“We all make mistakes.” “It’s very sloppy, but they’re human beings. They’ve got to concentrate." Paul Merson urges fans to remember that the VAR refs are human beings 👏 pic.twitter.com/ui1eD2eUjJ — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 3, 2023

