Paul Joyce confirms when Liverpool fans will have access to VAR audio from Diaz disaster

It has been confirmed that Liverpool Football Club now have access to the audio of the VAR disaster that surrounded Luis Diaz’s disallowed goal and now Paul Joyce has provided an update on when supporters will be able to hear it.

Writing for The Times, the northern football correspondent reported: ‘Howard Webb, the chief refereeing officer of Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), has given the audio to the club before making it public.

‘They may do the latter on TV next week, when Webb is due to appear on Sky and TNT, though they may decide to do it sooner’.

It seems then that we may be able to finally listen to what happened inside the VAR room, even if it did inexplicably take around 65 hours for the club to get access to the files.

We’d all hope that the right pundits are given the chance to speak to Howard Webb when he does appear on Sky and TNT, so that the queries of the masses are being answered.

There’s been major questions of why the game wasn’t retrospectively stopped when an error was known to have been made, why officials are allowed to officiate in the middle east 48 hours before Premier League matches and why the discourse between officials isn’t clearer.

This increased transparency should mean that the officials feel more accountable for their actions and hopefully then improve their performance level, or open the door for better alternatives to take their place.

It’ll be headline news around the world once the files are spread around the internet and then the real judgement can occur over what happened.

