Liverpool interested in swoop for 23y/o who tormented Gomez; Jota knows him well – report

Liverpool are reportedly interested in a swoop for a Premier League attacker who they’ve already faced this season.

According to Football Transfers, the Reds have added Pedro Neto to their ‘wishlist’, with the Wolves forward ‘under consideration’ as a potential long-term successor to Mo Salah at Anfield.

However, the Merseysiders are believed to be ‘unhappy’ with the Molineux outfit’s current valuation of the 23-year-old, and there’s a feeling within LFC that clubs would add £20m on top of their asking price should the Egyptian depart.

A former teammate of Diogo Jota at Wolves (Transfermarkt), Neto would’ve impressed any Liverpool fan who watched him playing against the Reds when the two teams met last month.

The 23-year-old mightn’t have scored that day at Molineux but he led direct opponent Joe Gomez a merry dance on that flank during the first half in particular, completing four dribbles out of six attempted and winning five duels that afternoon (Sofascore), and even nutmegging the Reds defender.

The Portuguese attacker also delivered three successful crosses and made four key passes, standing out as a man of the match contender despite his team ultimately losing 3-1.

Neto had begun the season in fine form, with a goal and four assists in the Premier League already (Transfermarkt), and the statistics show that he’s a hugely exciting player who gets fans off their seats.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 3% of positional peers in Europe’s five main leagues for progressive carries (4.61), touches in the attacking penalty area (3.53) and successful take-ons (1.99) per match, proving to be an adventurous footballer who loves to get the ball into threatening areas.

Liverpool signed Jota at the same age that his compatriot is now, so could we possibly see a January raid on Molineux for the dazzling 23-year-old? Repeats of performances like his one against the Reds will only heighten the speculation.

