(Video) PGMOL release audio for VAR mistake on Luis Diaz’s goal against Tottenham; more shocking than first expected

The audio has finally be released for the events of what happened inside the VAR room as Luis Diaz’s goal was wrongfully disallowed in our match against Tottenham Hotspur.

READ MORE: Paul Joyce confirms when Liverpool fans will have access to VAR audio from Diaz disaster

The speed in which the decision is made shows that it was clear the VAR Darren England thought he was allowing a goal but the worrying part is that it’s those in charge of relaying the images who spotted the error before the officials in the room.

Michael Oliver also attempts to delay the game and stop play because of the mistake but he is told not to, as there’s ‘nothing’ that can be done in order to correct the error – according to the VAR and his assistant.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with: I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

It’s a shocking watch and listen and still hugely calls into question why common sense wasn’t used to rectify this mistake, something which would have saved face a lot more than having to release this clip.

You can watch the video of the audio alongside the live events that led to the mistake for Diaz’s goal via @footballdaily on X:

🎙️ PGMOL release audio conversations between officials during Luis Diaz' disallowed goal for Liverpool against Tottenham pic.twitter.com/eYYKKmAdkN — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 3, 2023

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: VAR atrocity at Tottenham, conspiracy theories, one Liverpool player cost the Reds dearly and much more!