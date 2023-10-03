(Video) ‘By some distance’ – Richard Keys sends strong message to Premier League referees after VAR fiasco

Richard Keys has claimed the current group of Premier League officials are the ‘worst group’ the English top flight has ever seen.

The beIN SPORTS presenter, speaking before tonight’s Champions League action, is speaking out after Liverpool were embarrassingly denied an opening goal against Spurs on Saturday after VAR failed to overrule an offside call on Luis Diaz despite the Colombian clearly being onside.

READ MORE: (Video) ‘We all make mistakes’ – Paul Merson weighs in on VAR fiasco involving Liverpool

The 66-year-old was also joined by former Everton striker Andy Gray who claimed that VAR technology is not the problem but instead blamed the people operating it.

Keys demanded that mistakes of this magnitude cannot be allowed to happen again in what was a seriously strong message from the presenter.

Check him and Gray speaking below via X: