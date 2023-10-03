‘Honestly…’ – Romano sheds light on reported Saudi summer interest in ‘superb’ Liverpool ace

Fabrizio Romano has shed light on reports of interest from Saudi Arabia in Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker during the summer.

An extraordinary transfer window saw clubs from the Middle Eastern nation lure a number of high-profile players from European leagues with offers of gargantuan wages, with former Reds Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino all relocating there.

Al-Ittihad also made an audacious attempt to sign Mo Salah, but the Anfield hierarchy refused to entertain the Saudi Pro League champions’ £150m offer (The Guardian).

In his Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, Romano speculated that a club from the Gulf state could set a new world-record transfer fee in the next couple of years, before then addressing reported interest in the Liverpool goalkeeper, who was targeted by Al-Nassr in August (The Mirror).

The Italian said: “Honestly, however, I’m not aware of anything concrete from Saudi for Alisson last summer, despite the rumours. There were never concrete proposals or official bids, interest always there for a fantastic GK like Alisson but not concrete deal or negotiations.

“The Brazilian is now in superb form for Liverpool, showing again why he’s so important for the Reds. Personally I have loved Alisson since he was at Roma, he’s a top goalkeeper, one of the best, for sure.”

Some Liverpool fans may have been sweating at the prospect of Salah leaving in the final days of the Saudi transfer window in early September, and the loss of Alisson would’ve been just as bad.

Despite being criminally overlooked for a Yashin Trophy nomination this year (GOAL), the Brazilian has been one of the best Premier League goalkeepers in modern times, and the best to play for the Reds since the division’s rebranding in 1992.

Supporters have lost count of the number of times he’s performed heroics for Jurgen Klopp’s side, and he was it again last Saturday with two sublime saves in quick succession against Tottenham.

In the top flight last season, the number of post-shot expected goals he faced was 10.1 higher than the number he conceded (FBref), illustrating a remarkable ability to save shots that he realistically wouldn’t be expected to keep out of his net.

If Saudi clubs come back in for Alisson in 2024, Liverpool need to be just as firm in their stance on him as they mercifully were for Salah when Al-Ittihad came calling a month ago.

