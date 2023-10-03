(Video) Another glaring error from Simon Hooper as Richarlison yellow card missed by ref

Simon Hooper was lucky that the catastrophic mistake for Luis Diaz’s goal has taken the spotlight away from his terrible performance in our match against Tottenham Hotspur and now another error has come to light.

READ MORE: Jonathan Walters tells Liverpool supporters to ‘bore off’ and ‘try being an Everton fan’ after VAR outcry

Inside the first five minutes of the match, a clash between Joe Gomez and Richarlison led to a free-kick for Spurs which seemed like the correct decision to be made.

However, what followed was the former Everton man following the referee asking for our No.2 to be punished further – before waving an imaginary card in his face.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with: I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

The official, much like with what happened later in the game with Destiny Udogie, ignored this obvious bookable offence though…

You can view Richarlison waving an imaginary card in the face of Simon Hooper (from 08:34) via LFCTV Go:

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: VAR atrocity at Tottenham, conspiracy theories, one Liverpool player cost the Reds dearly and much more!