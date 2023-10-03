The full transcript of what was said as VAR inflicts devastating error for Luis Diaz’s goal against Tottenham

The audio has finally been released for a disallowed goal which will likely never be forgotten and now that everyone has access to what happened after Luis Diaz’s finish against Tottenham, huge questions will be asked of VAR and the PGMOL.

For now though, here’s the full transcript of what the officials said as they talked themselves into a mistake of epic proportion:

VAR: Possible offside Diaz

Assistant referee 1: Coming back for the offside mate

Assistant referee 2: Give it

VAR: Just checking the offside. Delay, delay

VAR: Give the kick point, let’s go. Kick point please

Referee: Yeah no worries mate

Replay operator: So here we are

Referee: Wait ok

Replay operator: Just get a tight angle

VAR: Yeah give me a 2D line ready after this one for frame two after that

Replay operator: So frame two there?

VAR: That’s fine

VAR: Perfect yeah

VAR: 2D line on left boot

Replay operator: Let me just switch angles

VAR: Romero I think it is?

Replay operator: I think it might be this angle better? Happy with this angle?

VAR: Yep

Replay operator: 2D line on the boot. Yep ok.

VAR: And stop.

VAR: Check complete, check complete. That’s fine, perfect [showing Diaz is clearly onside]. Off.

Referee: Cheers mate

VAR: Thank you mate

Referee. Well done boys. Good process [game restarts with a free-kick]

Replay operator: Wait, wait, wait, wait. The on-field decision was offside. Are you happy with this?

Assistant VAR: Yeah

Replay operator: Are you happy with this?

Assistant VAR: Offside goal yeah. That’s wrong Daz.

VAR: What?

Replay operator: On-field decision was offside. Are you happy with this image? Yeah it’s onside. The image that we gave them is onside.

Assistant VAR: He’s played him. He’s gone offside.

VAR: Oh [expletive]

Replay operative: Delay delay. Oli they’re saying to delay. Oli’s saying to delay.

VAR: Pardon.

Replay operator: Oli’s calling in to say delay the game. The decision is onside

VAR: Can’t do anything

Replay operator: Oli’s saying to delay. Oli’s saying to delay

VAR: Oli?

Fourth official: Yeah

Replay operative: Delay the game, to delay the game? Stop the game.

VAR: They’ve restarted the game

VAR: Can’t do anything, can’t do anything.

Assistant VAR: Yeah, they’ve restarted. Yeah

VAR: Can’t do anything.

Assistant VAR: no

VAR: I can’t do anything. I can’t do anything [expletive].

It’s hard to pick out the most shocking bit with the call of ‘Offside goal yeah’ being a perfect insight into the confusion within the room at the time.

It does seem that Michael Oliver (Oli) was the only person trying to apply common sense by stopping the match and that the replay operative was the quickest to realise the mistake that had occurred.

It’s tough to see what we take from this other than knowing the officials made a huge mistake, losing trust in their ability and wondering why it took so long to release.

