(Video) Liverpool fans will love Alexander-Arnold’s hilarious three-word response to Diaz question

Jurgen Klopp faced the media for the first time since he’d been given a proper chance to mull over the events at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but Trent Alexander-Arnold had a slightly different tactic in front of the press.

The first question the Scouser was faced was: “Just to start with how’s everyone feeling after what happened on Saturday, have you talked about it as a group?”.

To which our No.66 replied by comically stating: “What, what happened?!”, which brought out a lot of laughter from everyone present.

In a four-day period where every inch of the decision to disallow our No.7’s goal has been debated, this was a refreshing light-hearted angle on a highly emotive time for so many people.

🗣️ “What, what happened?” 🤣 Trent Alexander-Arnold decided to view things on the lighter side of the controversial disallowed Luis Diaz goal at the weekend. pic.twitter.com/A69Wj6xrco — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 4, 2023

