(Video) Liverpool fans will love Alexander-Arnold’s hilarious three-word response to Diaz question

Jurgen Klopp faced the media for the first time since he’d been given a proper chance to mull over the events at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but Trent Alexander-Arnold had a slightly different tactic in front of the press.
The first question the Scouser was faced was: “Just to start with how’s everyone feeling after what happened on Saturday, have you talked about it as a group?”.
To which our No.66 replied by comically stating: “What, what happened?!”, which brought out a lot of laughter from everyone present.
In a four-day period where every inch of the decision to disallow our No.7’s goal has been debated, this was a refreshing light-hearted angle on a highly emotive time for so many people.
