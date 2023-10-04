(Video) Alexis wants Kevin to ‘suffer’ as Mac Allister brothers share brilliant video call

It’s not often that we can see two players from the same family face each other in a game and it’ll certainly be a special meeting for the Mac Allister brothers when Alexis and Kevin face-off at Anfield in the Europa League and it’s set to be a very special moment.

In celebration of the fact that the pair are set to lock horns on the pitch, Liverpool’s X account uploaded a video of the siblings as they shared a video call before the big game and it’s a fantastic watch.

From our No.10 saying he wants to see his brother ‘suffer’ and warning him of the power of our supporters, to the left-back saying he’s preparing a tackle for his own flesh and blood – it’s a great insight to the winning mentality and humour of the pair.

We all hope that it’s the Reds who claim all three points but it would be nice to also see a moment of some kind that the entire family can enjoy for the rest of their lives.

You can watch the video of Alexis and Kevin Mac Allister via @LFC on X:

