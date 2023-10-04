Michail Antonio makes Liverpool claim fans won’t have expected after taking ‘big pie in my face’

One might have thought West Ham’s Michail Antonio would be digging into a big slice of humble pie after Liverpool exposed a gulf in class at Anfield with a 3-1 win.

The former Nottingham Forest man, however, refused to stand down after predicting a surprise higher finish over Jurgen Klopp’s men this season, insisting he’ll get up to such antics again in future.

“I got a big pie in my face, yeah, it’s no problem. I ain’t worried. It is what it is. I would do it again – I will do it again!” the 33-year-old was quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo. “We started the game off well, had a good couple of opportunities. If I took my opportunity I think the game would of been different with the lead that we would have had, and we’d probably hIt;old onto it because what we do know how to do is hold onto a lead.”

The Merseysiders currently sit in fourth, three points ahead of the Hammers in the Premier League table despite a contentious 2-1 defeat to Tottenham at the weekend.

It’s worth handing out some credit to David Moyes’ men who have started the league season impeccably well – and that’s despite also juggling Europa League responsibilities!

That said, it was quite the claim to suggest the London-based outfit could overcome a revitalised Liverpool outfit over the course of an entire campaign. Ill-advised, one might suggest!

We can respect Antonio’s faith in his colleagues and the project at the London Stadium, though it would perhaps be best to let the football do the talking when the two sides meet again on 27th April 2024.

