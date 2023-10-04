‘I had to…’ – Alexis Mac Allister’s dad explains dilemma he faced for recent Liverpool match

Carlos Mac Allister has revealed one dilemma with which he was faced on the evening that Liverpool began their Europa League campaign a couple of weeks ago.

His son Alexis featured for the Reds as they beat LASK 3-1 in Austria, but the 24-year-old’s brother was in action in the same competition at the same time, playing for Union Saint-Gilloise in their 1-1 draw against Toulouse.

The simultaneous scheduling left their faither with a choice to make as to which game to watch, although Argentine TV ultimately made the decision for him, and it was the LFC player who won out.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Carlos explained: “The reason why Kevin’s match wasn’t on the TV [that evening] was because the broadcaster I have in Argentina didn’t show his match. So I had to look for his match on the internet. Both are very important to me.”

READ MORE: Carlos Mac Allister explains why Alexis chose to join Liverpool over other Premier League clubs

READ MORE: Union Saint-Gilloise: Key players, form guide and other things to know about Liverpool’s opponents

The 55-year-old will be glad that he won’t have to divide his attention across two matches on Thursday night, as his eyes will be very firmly set on one fixture.

Alexis’ Liverpool play host to Kevin’s Union SG at Anfield in both teams’ second Europa League encounter, and the two sides will meet again in Belgium in mid-December to round off the group stage.

The Reds midfielder might be the one with the World Cup winner’s medal, but his older brother could be the more likely to start tomorrow.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with: I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

With Curtis Jones suspended for the next three Premier League games after an unsuccessful appeal to overturn his red card from the defeat to Tottenham last weekend, Mac Allister seems set to start against Brighton on Sunday with Jurgen Klopp’s midfield options reduced.

In turn, the 22-year-old will likely be in the XI against Union SG to keep him active amid his domestic suspension, with his Argentine teammate potentially on the bench to maintain his freshness for the trip to the Amex Stadium.

At least this week the only way Carlos might miss out on seeing one of his sons in action is if they don’t play at all!

🎙️ #Ep92 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: VAR disaster at Tottenham, what next for the Reds, Liverpool Women impress AND MORE!