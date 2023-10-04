Editor’s Column: The VAR audio is embarrassing but it’s national journalists who’ve really let themselves down

You will have all heard it by now.

Yesterday, after pressure from Liverpool and the Premier League, the PGMOL released the audios and visuals from the disallowed Luis Diaz offside goal – and you cannot turn on the radio or open social media without hearing somebody else’s opinion on it.

🚨🚨| BREAKING: Here’s the full VAR audio for Luis Diaz’s disallowed goal against Tottenham Hotspur. pic.twitter.com/KDaq4FAT3f — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) October 3, 2023

What a shit-show, eh? To think, this is where we’ve got to after 150 years of football evolution. This is the best system we’ve come up with.

It’s nonsensical. How does three men anxiously shouting at each other and ignoring what their colleagues have just said create an atmosphere where logical decisions are made? You can hear the tension in their voice. You can hear the reluctance in Darren England’s ‘I can’t do anything,’ when he absolutely could have done something and told referee Simon Hooper to stop the game.

As a Liverpool fan, it’s still frustrating me four days later and will likely continue to do so for years to come. After all, we don’t know what’s going to happen this season. If we’re in a title race, it could well be the defining moment. Just imagine.

When Pep Guardiola is championing Liverpool’s argument, we’re probably in the right.

“I understand completely how upset Liverpool must be in that case,” he said.

“Everyone knows they made a mistake and Liverpool suffered the big consequence of that. In this type of game, it is so important. But, no worries, the consequences will be on the players and the managers.”

What really makes me angry about this whole thing is not actually the incompetence of the officials on that day, though. I genuinely don’t think they did it on purpose and froze after making such a calamitous error. It’s not corruption. It’s people being very bad at their job. There’s a small part of me that feels sorry for them, given the backlash.

The thing that has riled me most is the reaction from the football universe to the fact Liverpool tried to do something about it. And this isn’t just from fans of rival clubs on the internet; it’s from respected, normally coherent journalists. It has baffled me.

Let’s take this chronologically, to show you where I’m at. The incident happened and literally everyone said it was horrendous and that Liverpool have been stitched up. Everyone said there is something categorically and functionally wrong with VAR and football’s use of it, if that can happen in a Premier League match.

Fine. We’re all on the same page. We all want something to change. It’s not a Liverpool issue – although we’re bore the brunt of it on this occasion – it’s a football issue.

Liverpool agreed and released the following statement:

“We fully accept the pressures that match officials work under but these pressures are supposed to be alleviated, not exacerbated, by the existence and implementation of VAR.

“It is therefore unsatisfactory that sufficient time was not afforded to allow the correct decision to be made and that there was no subsequent intervention.

“That such failings have already been categorised as “significant human error” is also unacceptable. Any and all outcomes should be established only by the review and with full transparency.

“This is vital for the reliability of future decision-making as it applies to all clubs with learnings being used to make improvements to processes in order to ensure this kind of situation cannot occur again.

“In the meantime, we will explore the range of options available, given the clear need for escalation and resolution.”

I’ve read this again and again and I honestly think it is completely reasonable. We need change. This statement applies pressure on the PGMOL to implement change.

Good, right? That’s what everyone wanted.

Apparently not. What followed was two to three days of utter, tribal rubbish from the same people who said the incident proved the system is inept.

There are literally millions of tweets that entirely miss the point, but here’s a select few.

replay spurs v liverpool. replay the 2005 champions league semi final. replay france v ireland. replay the beachball game. replay the entire 1978 world cup. actually on reflection let’s just start the whole sport again — Jonathan Liew (@jonathanliew) October 1, 2023

They should replay that game with the beachball goal — Barney Ronay (@barneyronay) October 2, 2023

Where in Liverpool’s statement does it suggest the club want a replay?

Nobody wants a replay. I don’t want a replay. It would tarnish any success we had this season if the game was replayed. So, these sarcastic straw-man arguments from Guardian journalists are completely unhelpful and simply poke at the embers of a ‘Liverpool versus everyone else’ fire. That’s not what this is.

Here’s BBC Sport’s Tim Vickery acquainting an administrative VAR error that failed to award the Liverpool goal against Spurs to a contentious handball from years back.

How can a journalist not know the difference between a subjective and an objective decision?

silly statement from Liverpool

what options do they want to explore? Does this include replaying the final of the 2019 Champions League because of the wrongly awarded hand ball penalty at the start of the game? — Tim Vickery (@Tim_Vickery) October 1, 2023

The Liverpool error is like the scoreboard in the game accidentally malfunctioned and said it was 2-1 rather than 2-2, and everyone just went, ‘Ah, that’s a mistake, but nothing we can do now! Look, it’s up there already!’

It’s not the same as a dodgy handball.

Then you started to get the predictably stupid stuff from former pros, who went with the, ‘Yeah but what about that time Liverpool got a bad decision in their favour?!’ nonsense.

So Liverpool FC are going to explore all options open to them after the decision yesterday, presumably they are going to explore all bad decisions that have gone in their favour too or is it only them that have had a bad decision. Very poor I must say. — Micky Hazard (@1MickyHazard) October 1, 2023

I’ve got a timeline full of Liverpool fans moaning ‘The game needs to be replayed’ ‘Sign this petition’ … just bore off.

Someone made a big error and said sorry. It’s a mistake so move on.

There’s been plenty of mistakes this season with red cards, penalty decisions and goals… — Jonathan Walters (@JonWalters19) October 2, 2023

Before Liverpool’s statement, the football world was furious at VAR for ruining their game, but as soon as Liverpool insinuated they wanted to do something about it, they changed their story.

Why? Simon Jordan on talkSPORT spoke of Liverpool’s victim culture and explained our reaction to the injustice as a result of this inherent trait. Yep. He said those words.

Can’t they see that this isn’t about Liverpool? If your club was hard done by last season and you didn’t say anything, you should have. You should have rallied around each other as a club and applied pressure. This invokes change.

FSG wouldn’t have have lowered ticket prices if Anfield hadn’t walked out back in 2015. The government would never have issued an apology for the failings at Hillsbrough had we not pushed for one. Liverpool fans are good at standing up for what they believe in and making things happen. Football would be better if everyone did it. We’re more alike that we’re different.

Whataboutery is the least helpful thing in football.

Like when people who supported the Qatar World Cup said, ‘Well, it was illegal to be gay in England in 1966, so…’

Yeah, and this was a terrible thing. So people spoke out, protested and implemented change for the better. Now it’s not illegal to be gay in this country. That’s good. Can’t they see this is how things get done? YOU SPEAK UP.

The situation reminds me of when people get angry at nurses and doctors on strike, and go, ‘Hang on! She already earns more than me!’

So maybe you’re not paid enough either. Do something about it. Support each other. Speak up against systems that keep you subservient, quiet and skint.

Liverpool’s noise made the PGMOL release the audio. This is a start. This has showed people how confusing awkward and crude the VAR system is.

Shall we maybe get it sorted then rather than farting about the topic and approaching everything with a can’t-do attitude?

Much sympathy for Liverpool on those calls yesterday but you can’t “escalate and resolve” a refs cock-up. https://t.co/qEIieivuv5 — Adam Crafton (@AdamCrafton_) October 1, 2023

And to Adam Crafton, I’d say, ‘Yes. Yes you can.’