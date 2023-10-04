‘This isn’t a joke…’ – Mark Goldbridge takes aim at Gary Neville over Liverpool ‘defeat’ jibe

Mark Goldbridge took aim at Gary Neville over a social media post by the Sky Sports pundit in relation to Jurgen Klopp’s call for a replay of Liverpool’s defeat to Tottenham last weekend.

The Reds manager advocated for the match to be replayed in a press conference this afternoon, drawing a snide reaction from the ex-Manchester United defender online, as he posted on X: “Can’t believe how Liverpool have grabbed defeat from victory in their handling of this! They were wronged by a shocking mistake. End of!”

However, despite having the same Old Trafford loyalty as the 48-year-old, the YouTuber was less than impressed with Neville’s jibe.

Goldbridge replied (via X): “Can’t believe the Priminister of football has failed to grasp it again. This isn’t a joke, it isn’t a one off and it’s not about Liverpool. It’s about football and the constant horrific decisions.”

Can't believe the Priminister of football has failed to grasp it again. This isn't a joke, it isn't a one off and it's not about Liverpool. It's about football and the constant horrific decisions. https://t.co/ZCacBaW219 — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) October 4, 2023

To his credit, The United Stand presenter has sided with Liverpool ever since the furore over Luis Diaz’s goal erupted on Saturday, and he was quite right to put Neville in his place over the former defender’s immature social media post.

Goldbridge gets it. He knows that the crux of the matter isn’t purely about what happened at the weekend, but rather a wider debate and need for long-term action to improve the unsatisfactory standards of refereeing and VAR operation at Premier League level.

He recognises that, in the statement issued by LFC on Sunday, they were clamouring for action to benefit all clubs in the top flight, not just themselves.

There has been – and will continue to be – plenty of fans of rivals clubs lining up to take a swipe at Klopp and Liverpool over this ongoing saga, but when an ardent and influential Man United supporter is taking our side of the controversy, that feels like quite the endorsement of the Reds’ case.

