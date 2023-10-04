Chief sports journo spotted antagonising Liverpool fans over Klopp’s comments online

Death, taxes and journalists deliberately misconstruing Jurgen Klopp’s words – three things we can continue to expect from life.

Daily Mail bigwig Oliver Holt was sadly spotted attempting to raise the ire of a handful of Liverpool supporters following the manager’s comments reflecting on the controversy that took place during the 2-1 defeat to Tottenham at the weekend.

Keep digging, Tom. Why are you so worried about it anyway? I don’t think a replay’s the right way to go but I understand people who think the opposite. It was a bad error — Oliver Holt (@OllieHolt22) October 4, 2023

For context, the 56-year-old was on record as saying the following (courtesy of the reporter in question’s publication): “We need to deal with it in a proper way. The people involved did not do it on purpose.

“Not as the manager of Liverpool, but more as a football person, the only outcome should be a replay. That’s how it is, probably won’t happen. The argument against that will be if we open that gate, everyone will ask for it, but the situation is so unprecedented.”

In comments continued on The Guardian, Klopp made clear that a replay would most certainly not occur and made clear his desire for future controversy to be avoided via the use of common sense: “I’m just interested in how we can improve things. This [a replay] will not happen next week, definitely not. It will take really long I am sure.

“We have to just talk about it completely calm. All the emotions are out the game is finished, what can be really the possible outcome?… If that happened in the future again, then I would say replay, or much better than a replay, sort it out in the moment.

“Just with common sense and you don’t have that problem any more. Maybe it will happen in 10 years again, and they can say: ‘Yes, last time we had to play a replay, organise a replay and now we can do it like that, what a wonderful solution.’ And that would be a big improvement. We will see.”

Yes, Jurgen does suggest a replay would be a ‘solution’, but his most interesting comments – that improving the process and implementing common sense in decision-making – have been utterly lost in the narrative that has followed.

We can appreciate how things can be accidentally misunderstood, though this does feel a little purposeful on the part of a highly intelligent and competent journalist.

Ultimately, we have to bear in mind that the success of any challenge to the status quo would benefit the league as a whole – not just Liverpool!

