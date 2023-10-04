Julian Ward had key role in convincing one player to sign for Liverpool over Man City this year

Carlos Mac Allister has outlined the reasons as to why his son Alexis opted to sign for Liverpool during the summer, explaining that Julian Ward played a crucial role in preventing fellow suitors from landing the midfielder.

The Argentina international’s dad was speaking to the Liverpool Echo when he said that the Reds’ then-sporting director was pivotal in fending off the attentions of Manchester City and Chelsea so that the 24-year-old left Brighton for Anfield instead.

Mac Allister Sr also hailed the influence of Jurgen Klopp in persuading the World Cup winner that Merseyside was the right move for him.

READ MORE: Union Saint-Gilloise: Key players, form guide and other things to know about Liverpool’s opponents

READ MORE: ‘Hoping to fail…’ – Andy Carroll makes extraordinary claim about his £35m move to Liverpool

Carlos said: “The reason why Alexis went to Liverpool is because they showed so much interest in having him on their team. They showed a desire to count on him and we wanted Alexis to go to a team where he could be settled for the start of pre-season; move on the first day of the transfer window – all that stuff.

“This was so important because we wanted him to have a good preparation with the team he decided to sign with.

“Jurgen Klopp was crucial a figure in the transfer. He was talking with Alexis. When he received the phone call from Jurgen it was important in deciding which team he should choose to play for. Already Alexis likes to work with Jurgen, and Jurgen likes to work with Alexis.

“I think that is very important for a player to train at a place where you feel loved, and also your trainer and mates trust you at every moment.”

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with: I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

After a season in which he won the World Cup and scored 12 goals in helping Brighton to qualify for Europe for the first time in their history (Transfermarkt), Alexis Mac Allister appeared to have his pick of suitors during the summer.

Thankfully it was Liverpool who moved quickest and made the strongest case, with Ward delivering the 24-year-old’s signing as a parting gift before he handed over the sporting director reins to Jorg Schmadtke.

It also speaks to the influence of Klopp that, despite the Reds missing out on Champions League qualification and being in the Europa League alongside the Seagulls, they were still able to land the Argentina midfielder ahead of treble winners Man City or spendthrift Chelsea.

The other thing highlighted from Carlos’ comments is that Alexis was level-headed enough to choose a destination where he’d feel settled and trusted straight away, rather than doing a Kalvin Phillips and warming the bench at the Etihad Stadium, or opting for a bigger wage packet at a less stable club.

Despite his creative influence being largely stifled thus far by playing at the base of Liverpool’s midfield, we don’t doubt that the 24-year-old could yet play a massive role in Klopp’s team during his first season at Anfield.

🎙️ #Ep92 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: VAR disaster at Tottenham, what next for the Reds, Liverpool Women impress AND MORE!