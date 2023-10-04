(Video) Klopp calls for Spurs replay as ‘the right thing to do’ after VAR nightmare

Liverpool fans have been lambasted for our club’s decision to so publicly search for resolution after the nightmare that was the VAR decision to disallow Luis Diaz’s goal against Tottenham and now Jurgen Klopp has shared his views.

Speaking with the media ahead of our Europa League match, the German said: “I think the only outcome for the Tottenham-Liverpool game should be a replay.

READ MORE: Official at heart of Luis Diaz disallowed goal disaster awarded fixture this weekend

“It probably won’t happen. I think it is so unprecedented; it didn’t happen before. The audio didn’t change it at all, it is an obvious mistake.

“I think there should be solutions for that. I think the outcome should be a replay. The argument against that would be it opens the gates … I’m used to wrong and difficult decisions but something like this never happened and so that is why I think a replay is the right thing to do”.

This will obviously cause headline news around the world and lead to ridicule for the manager but in times of unprecedented errors, he’s looking for extraordinary solutions.

It’s highly unlikely this will happen but given the events that followed the goal and what could have possibly been avoided had it been given, then we can take little solace gaining zero points and an apparent apology so the search for further resolution is understandable.

