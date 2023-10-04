(Video) Klopp on ‘unprecedented’ Jota red card after ‘not touching a player once’

Jurgen Klopp was given his first chance to address the media since reviewing the footage of what happened against Tottenham Hotspur and he was quick to mention his grievances with the fact that Diogo Jota was sent off.

Speaking with the media, the 56-year-old said: “On top of that Diogo Jota got two yellow cards for not touching a player once. That’s unprecedented as well.

“But that’s all fine, we can take and took a lot out of this game. I saw a wonderful team fighting against all odds in a incredible, fair way”.

Add this to the German’s comments regarding a possible replay against Spurs, it’s clear he was on somewhat of a warpath during his Europa League press conference.

🗣️ "Diogo Jota got two yellow cards for not touching a player once." Jurgen Klopp shared his thoughts on the other red card against Tottenham 😅 pic.twitter.com/hQMvcGVaTA — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 4, 2023

