(Video) Michael Owen: ‘anyone who’s got a heart is feeling for the VAR’ after Diaz mistake

Michael Owen seems to try his best to upset Liverpool fans with most of his comments and decisions since leaving Anfield and now he’s added insult to injury with his thoughts on the release of the VAR audio.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool fans will howl as Andre Onana embarrassingly chipped against Galatasaray

The former Manchester United man said on TNT Sports: “But I actually think it’s brilliant in general for the game in general. All the people who say it’s a conspiracy, that is nonsense.

“This is a big, big human error. And anyone who’s got a heart is feeling for the VAR there”.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with: I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

We can’t really be too surprised by the decision of a man who claimed to be one of us, yet moved to Old Trafford and now he seems hell bent on coming out with the most ridiculous of comments.

You can watch the thoughts of Owen (from 1:27) via @footballontnt on X:

"The language they are using is inadequate" ❌ "Anyone who has a heart feels for the VAR there"@martinkeown5 and @themichaelowen share their thoughts after listening to VAR audio from Spurs v Liverpool released by PGMOL 📺 pic.twitter.com/lc0R1xv1lU — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 3, 2023

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: VAR atrocity at Tottenham, conspiracy theories, one Liverpool player cost the Reds dearly and much more!