‘Can’t believe’ – Gary Neville blown away by Klopp’s latest comments after Tottenham wronging

Gary Neville didn’t take well to Jurgen Klopp’s suggestion that a potential solution to VAR’s mismanagement of Liverpool’s 2-1 defeat to Tottenham could be replaying the game in question.

The Sky Sports pundit mocked the opinion on Twitter, claiming that the Merseysiders should merely move on after a ‘shocking mistake’.

😂😂😂!! Can’t believe how Liverpool have grabbed defeat from victory in their handling of this ! They were wronged by a shocking mistake.End of! https://t.co/O47oT7gvlw — Gary Neville (@GNev2) October 4, 2023

The German tactician had been previewing the Reds’ upcoming meeting with Belgian Pro League outfit Union St. Gilloise in the Europa League.

Yet again we at Empire of the Kop find ourselves utterly stunned by the narrow-minded response to the officiating cock-up experienced at the weekend.

Whilst we’re of the opinion that questioning the appalling standards of officiating in the English top-flight and pushing for change is of greater importance than seeking a replay, Klopp is entitled to raise the point given the potentially devastating consequences such a result could have on our season.

Given we’ve seen Liverpool lose titles by a point – not to mention how commonplace such appalling decisions from officials have become in the most entertaining league in world football – it’s in the best interests not only of the club, but others, to see to it that pressure is put on the PGMOL to change their processes.

It’s a huge shame that pundits with significant followings and influence in the game, like Gary Neville, are blind to the bigger picture.

