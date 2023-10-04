Official at heart of Luis Diaz disallowed goal disaster awarded fixture this weekend

Luis Diaz’s disallowed goal against Spurs is possibly already one of the most replayed moments in recent memory and now one man at the heart of the huge mistake, is set to return to action.

With referee Simon Hooper already spotted as fourth official in Chelsea’s visit to Craven Cottage, it’s now been announced that one of his assistants are back in action this weekend.

As confirmed on the EFL official website, Adrian Holmes is going to be the linesman in the clash between Millwall and Hull City in the Championship on Saturday, 7th October.

The West Yorkshire-born official was the person who incorrectly initially waved for our No.7 to have been in an offside position, had he not done this then the goal would have been allowed – with VAR Darren England apparently believing he was checking a goal and not an offside.

It wasn’t an easy call for the naked eye and at full speed but had the Englishman managed to spot the decision correctly, then all this mess wouldn’t have started.

It’s hard to know how lessons can be learned by either suspending officials or placing them in the division below for a week, with it seeming like another area the PGMOL needs to address.

With less eyes on his performance, there will seemingly be less pressure but another mistake could cause further headline news.

Let’s hope our misfortune can be a landmark event for improving the officiating but it doesn’t seem like that will be the case just yet.

