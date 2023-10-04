Sky Sports reporter highlights ‘really significant’ point about Jurgen Klopp’s replay comments

Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett has highlighted that Jurgen Klopp was ‘calm’ and ‘measured’ when he advocated for Liverpool’s controversial 2-1 defeat at Tottenham to be replayed.

After four days of recriminations, VAR embarrassment and PGMOL audio, the Reds manager used today’s pre-match press conference ahead of the Europa League clash against Union Saint-Gilloise on Thursday to call for a replay of last Saturday’s fixture.

However, BBC Sport ‘understands there is no prospect of the Premier League considering a replay’ of the game in north London.

Dorsett was reflecting on Klopp’s comments on Wednesday afternoon when he pointed out that the Liverpool manager was mellow in his response and doesn’t want Darren England – the chief culprit of the VAR scandal – to be personally defamed.

The Sky Sports reporter said: “The fact he has said very calmly that he thinks a replay is the right decision and would be the right outcome, shows just how strongly he and Liverpool Football Club feel about this.

“It was really significant Klopp was not shouting, or banging his fists on the table, this was a calm and measured response to something that happened three days ago.

“He has had an awful lot of time to think about it and digest the audio PGMOL sent out on Tuesday, which laid bare the communication mistakes and protocol errors that led Darren England, the VAR, believing the on-field decision was ‘goal’ and from his perspective, only to then realise the on-field decision was ‘no goal, offside’ and was incorrect in saying ‘check complete.’

“Having heard all of that, Klopp has said in a very measured and calm way he wants a replay. He think it is the only way to make things fair and put this difficult situation right.

“He was also quick to point out he did not want to see any individuals criticised for this, he was very pointed in saying that human beings make mistakes and he has no animosity towards Darren England or anybody else involved in that officiating team at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium who made that decision.”

As Liverpool fans, we’re thankful to a neutral party in Dorsett for highlighting that Klopp was placid when making his comments about replaying the Tottenham game and that he bears no ill will towards England personally.

Unfortunately, it won’t stop rival clubs’ supporters – and even some journalists and influential pundits – from mocking the Reds and their manager, even though many of those will have already had their agendas ever before the 56-year-old took his seat for the press conference earlier.

Some may even view the replay plea as a tactic to keep the discussion about refereeing standards in the headlines and divert public scrutiny on himself rather than on any of the players in his squad.

As Dorsett also rightly pointed out, Klopp’s comments today weren’t said in the heat of the moment. He’s had time to reflect on what happened on Saturday and think about his answer to the inevitable questions about the ongoing saga.

The Liverpool manager will no doubt be heavily criticised over his words, and a replay would do little or nothing to address the bigger issue of the standard of officiating and VAR in the Premier League.

Nonetheless, that matter is something he’s right to call out, even if the manner in which he’s gone about it this afternoon was unexpected.

