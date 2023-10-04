(Video) Tottenham respond to Klopp’s comments about possible replay after Diaz mistake

Jurgen Klopp put his name in headlines with his comments on a possible replay against Tottenham Hotspur following the unprecedented VAR mistake that was the decision to disallow Luis Diaz’s goal and now it appears the Londoners have responded.

As reported by Sky Sports News (via Football Daily): ‘Tottenham declined to comment on Jurgen Klopp’s comments about a replay.

‘PA report the Premier League’s stance remains unchanged, that a replay would not be considered’.

It does seem as though the German is not expecting the game to be played again but thinks it would be the right outcome due to the level of error that was carried out, it wouldn’t be a surprise to soon hear that both Spurs and the Premier League are dead against this though.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Tottenham declined to comment on Jurgen Klopp's comments about a replay. PA report the Premier League's stance remains unchanged, that a replay would not be considered. pic.twitter.com/IDT0tSaCxG — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 4, 2023

