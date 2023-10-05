(Photo) Journo’s pic shows progress on Anfield Road – and a notable alteration to some seats

Ian Doyle shared photos from inside Anfield prior to kick-off in tonight’s Europa League clash between Liverpool and Union Saint-Gilloise, with some notable takeaways from the images posted by the journalist.

The most discernible – and important – of these shows that the majority of seats in the upper tier of the expanded Anfield Road Stand have now been installed, a sure sign of progress on the redevelopment work which shows that its full opening is getting ever closer.

In the lower tier, the Nike logo showed an eye-catching change, with the leftmost point of the ubiquitous swoosh replaced by red seats and a face visible within the white, which we’re guessing is to do with the manufacturer not being a UEFA sponsor and therefore in need of amendment.

Some of the white seats displaying the corporate symbol of shirt sponsors Standard Chartered in the Kenny Dalglish Stand were also changed to a different shade of red from the bulk of those around them.

The reasoning behind those seat alternations may raise some intrigue, but it’s certainly very satisfying to see the clear progress on the Anfield Road Stand expansion.

You can see the images of the stands below, via @IanDoyleSport on Twitter/X: