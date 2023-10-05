Liverpool’s upcoming opponents dealt body blow to ‘important’ 25y/o as manager confirms injury news

One of Liverpool’s upcoming opponents have been dealt a significant body blow, as confirmed by their manager on Wednesday night.

Speaking ahead of his team’s Europa League trip to Marseille this evening, Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi revealed (via the club’s official website) that Pervis Estupinan will miss that game – and Sunday’s Premier League clash against the Reds – due to a muscular injury.

The 44-year-old said of the Ecuador left-back: “He’s injured and can’t play for a month. He’s an important player we are losing, but we can play in that position with Tariq Lamptey, Igor Julio and other players.”

READ MORE: What journalist noticed in Liverpool training could worry Reds fans and leave Klopp with a dilemma

READ MORE: ‘Unbelievable’: Jermaine Pennant absolutely amazed by 22-year-old Liverpool player this season

Estupinan – who faced Liverpool five times in a nine-month period for Villarreal and Brighton between April 2022 and January 2023 (Transfermarkt) – will be a significant loss to the Seagulls for the visit of the Reds on Sunday.

The 25-year-old has been one of his team’s most reliable creative outlets so far this season, with three assists to go along with scoring once. Only Kaoru Mitoma has chipped in with more goal contributions at the Amex Stadium in the campaign thus far (WhoScored).

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with: I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

The Ecuadorian scored an own goal when the LaLiga outfit lost at Anfield in the Champions League semi-finals two seasons ago but he had better luck against us last term, setting up the Japan international’s stoppage time winner to dump us out of the FA Cup.

However, as De Zerbi hinted, there’s a more than capable replacement ready to take Estupinan’s place in Lamptey, who helped himself to two assists in Brighton’s recent 3-1 win at Manchester United (Transfermarkt).

While the Ecuador left-back will be missed by the Seagulls, Liverpool must still be wary of the threat offered on that flank by the lightning quick former Chelsea defender.

#Ep93 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Steve Kay🎙️