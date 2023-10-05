David Ornstein now shares what he’s heard from Liverpool over transfer dealings

David Ornstein has noted that Liverpool, to the best of his knowledge, didn’t come close to completing ‘any/many’ of the deals they were keen on but failed to get over the line.

This comes courtesy of David Ornstein, who took on fan queries in a Q&A for The Athletic.

“I could be wrong, Jack — and of course Liverpool will have explored many deals — but I’m not aware of them coming close to doing any/many they did not complete,” the journalist wrote.

“There was a different dynamic this summer following the departure of Julian Ward and the arrival of Jorg Schmadtke, but it appears the new sporting director collaborated well with Jurgen Klopp and long-term senior recruitment staff such as Dave Fallows and Barry Hunter (I’d assume Will Spearman played an important role on the data side, too).

“I’ve been impressed with their recruits and it feels like this new-look side will be competitive in domestic and potentially European competitions this season.”

It was documented with embarrassing widespreadness just how close the Reds came to landing either one of Moises Caicedo or Romeo Lavia, with a late dive for the former having devasting consequences for their pursuit of the latter.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with: I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

READ MORE: ‘Unbelievable’: Jermaine Pennant absolutely amazed by 22-year-old Liverpool player this season

READ MORE: Chief sports journo spotted antagonising Liverpool fans over Klopp’s comments online

Given how our own signings have taken to life in the Premier League, however, one might imagine there won’t be many sleepless nights being had by our recruitment team following the summer’s dealings.

That’s not to suggest we in any way shape or form consider the Ecuadorian – and certainly not his Belgian teammate in light of his horrific injury misfortune – duds at their new outfits.

That said, one can only wonder what must be going on inside their heads when glancing over to contrastingly richer pastures over at Anfield where both Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister have hit the ground running.

Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo, based on recent evidence, don’t appear to be far off either!

#Ep93 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Steve Kay🎙️