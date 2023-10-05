(Video) ‘Cannot stand’: Mark Goldbridge talks more sense than Gary Neville on Klopp comments

It’s quite something when a football personality in Mark Goldbridge speaks more sense on a Liverpool matter than premier MOTD commentator Gary Neville.

The former Manchester United defender has done little else but ridicule Jurgen Klopp’s comments around the officiating farce that occurred throughout the Reds’ 2-1 defeat at Tottenham.

The United Stand host took a different view of events, calling out the German tactician’s critics whilst urging football fans to back the 56-year-old ‘because he’s right’.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of the That’s Football YouTube channel: