(Video) Ryan Gravenberch nets first Liverpool goal after Union SG keeper’s horror moment

It wasn’t an aesthetic classic, but Ryan Gravenberch’s first Liverpool goal could be a vital one for the Reds, giving them the lead just before half-time tonight.

The Dutchman was alert to latch onto the loose ball after Trent Alexander-Arnold’s initial shot was spilled by Union Saint-Gilloise goalkeeper Anthony Moris, with the 21-year-old gratefully accepting the gift by firing it to the net.

The midfielder already had two assists to his name for LFC since his deadline day move from Bayern Munich, and now he can forever call himself a goalscorer for Liverpool – even if he did have some help from a horror moment by the visitors’ captain!

You can view Gravenberch’s goal below, via @footballontnt on Twitter/X: