(Video) ‘Best goal of my career so far!’: Ryan Gravenberch’s post-USG interview is pure joy

Look as far and wide as you wish, you won’t find a single smile as broad as Ryan Gravenberch’s.
The Dutchman was a standout star in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Royal Union Saint-Gilloise, particularly impressing in the first-half of action at Anfield.
Seeing how delighted the 21-year-old is to find himself playing for Jurgen Klopp’s men after a torrid stint at Bayern Munich is truly the cherry on the cake.
We have to imagine Gravenberch has put himself in the frame for a start at Brighton amid Curtis Jones’ three-game league ban.
"The easiest goal of my career so far!" 🤣
Ryan Gravenberch discusses getting his first goal in Liverpool colours!
🎙️ @DannyJamieson | #UEL pic.twitter.com/IpWbOQgB4M
— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 5, 2023