(Video) ‘Best goal of my career so far!’: Ryan Gravenberch’s post-USG interview is pure joy

News Videos
Posted by

Look as far and wide as you wish, you won’t find a single smile as broad as Ryan Gravenberch’s.

The Dutchman was a standout star in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Royal Union Saint-Gilloise, particularly impressing in the first-half of action at Anfield.

Seeing how delighted the 21-year-old is to find himself playing for Jurgen Klopp’s men after a torrid stint at Bayern Munich is truly the cherry on the cake.

We have to imagine Gravenberch has put himself in the frame for a start at Brighton amid Curtis Jones’ three-game league ban.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of TNT Sports:

More Stories Ryan Gravenberch

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *