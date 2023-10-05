(Video) Curtis Jones jokingly demands answers as Liverpool pre-match rondo takes unexpected turn

Curtis Jones was left jokingly demanding answers after a pre-match rondo from the Liverpool players took an unexpected turn!

The Reds were going through their usual pre-game routines, with the 22-year-old the man in the middle as his teammates sought to keep the ball off him.

A few seconds into the drill, Joel Matip scooped a ball into the air and it sailed straight into the back of the oblivious midfielder’s head.

The Cameroon defender put his hands to his own head upon realising what he’d done and, upon turning around, Jones held out his arms as if to demand an explanation, with some ironic cheers from fans who had a close-up view of the incident.

Joel beware – CJ might try to get his own back in the Reds’ next training session!

You can view the rondo gone wrong below, via @IanDoyleSport on Twitter/X: