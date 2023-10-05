(Video) Diogo Jota caps Liverpool breakaway with cool finish to secure victory for the Reds

Liverpool had to withstand a very nervy second half before Diogo Jota settled tonight’s Europa League clash against Union Saint-Gilloise with a tidy finish in stoppage time.

The Reds’ 1-0 lead looked very precarious for much of the night as the Belgian visitors stayed in the game, but a classic counterattack finally soothed the nerves of the home crowd.

The hosts burst clear from their own penalty area, with Luis Diaz slipping in the Portuguese attacker, who shrugged off the attentions of a Union SG defender before calmly slotting the ball to the net to secure the points.

Feel the relief when that goal went in!

You can view Jota’s goal below, via @footballontnt on Twitter/X: