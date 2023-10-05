‘Exceptional’ Liverpool player hit by ‘unfortunate’ blow after Thursday announcement

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has endured a frustrating start to October after news emerged of an injury to the 24-year-old.

He was a notable absentee from the Republic of Ireland squad for their upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Greece and Gibraltar, with the 24-man pick being announced by the FAI on Thursday afternoon.

As per Liverpool Echo, his national team boss Stephen Kenny bemoaned the ‘unfortunate’ timing of the body blow, which saw 12 stitches inserted to the netminder’s knee joint following a training ground collision which’ll see him sidelined for several weeks.

READ MORE: Officials in the spotlight again over another costly Liverpool error after findings of EPL panel

READ MORE: ‘It’s got to the stage…’ – EPL striker wants VAR ‘binned’ after blunder which cost Liverpool

The injury has deprived Kelleher of what had seemed a certain appearance in tonight’s Europa League clash against Union Saint-Gilloise, along with his place in the Ireland squad for their upcoming matches.

The 24-year-old has never let Liverpool down when called upon, being hailed as ‘exceptional‘ by Jurgen Klopp last year after his penalty shoot-out heroics against Derby in the Carabao Cup.

The Irishman has simply been the victim of unfortunate timing to find himself at Anfield at the same time as Alisson Becker, who despite his Yashin Trophy snub has legitimate grounds to be regarded as the best goalkeeper in the world.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with: I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

Kelleher could well miss the Europa League game against Toulouse and Carabao Cup trip to Bournemouth either side of Halloween, two fixtures he’d have been expecting to start had he been available.

His misfortune may provide backup goalkeepers Viteszslav Jaros, Marcelo Pitaluga and Fabian Mrozek with an opportunity of featuring in matchday squads for the first team this month, or potentially even starting if Alisson is rested in some games.

Hopefully the Cork native will recover quickly from his horribly-timed injury and be back to remind us all that he’s the best second-choice goalkeeper in the Premier League.

#Ep93 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Steve Kay🎙️