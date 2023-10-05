Watch out: Dominic King says LFC have 20-y/o player who could become absolutely phenomenal

Jarell Quansah. What is the limit for Liverpool’s surprise gem?

World-class potential may not necessarily be attached to the 20-year-old Academy graduate, Dominic King was keen to stress, though the Daily Mail journalist made otherwise clear that the youngster has ‘rich potential’ to exploit in his tweet reaction to the Reds’ latest European win.

Lots of things for Jarrell Quansah to learn and lots of space for him to improve but there is definitely a player of rich potential in that big frame. This isn’t saying he’s going to become world class, it’s simply acknowledging a young man with a lot of ability 🔴 — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) October 5, 2023

The Merseyisders most certainly made the affair far more challenging for themselves than was required, though Jurgen Klopp is sure to be pleased with his charges’ efforts after making nine changes to the side that suffered a 2-1 defeat to Tottenham in the most controversial of circumstances.

A genuine gem on our hands?

Questions will be rife over whether we’ve got a genuine gem on our hands or an Academy lad who’s playing out of his skin.

If he keeps delivering such impressive performances on the pitch, however, regardless of whether it comes in the cups or the Europa League, it’s going to become increasingly difficult to describe this as a mere flash in the pan.

From our point of view here at Empire of the Kop, we couldn’t be more excited for Quansah and whatever the future holds for him on Merseyside.

Keep on going, Jarell lad. We’re all immensely proud of you.

