Wow: Liverpool’s 37-touch Rolls-Royce absolutely stole the show with first-half USG performance

Ryan Gravenberch may very well prove to be the steal of the summer transfer window if he can keep up these kinds of performances for Liverpool.

In only his sixth outing for the Merseysiders, coming in a Europa League clash with Royal Union Saint-Gilloise, the Dutchman scored just before the half-time break and registered a host of impressive stats, as recorded by Bence Bocsak on X.

🇳🇱 Ryan Gravenberch in that first half for #LFC: – Won the most duels (5)

– Completed the most dribbles (3)

– Created the most chances (2) And he got the opening goal as well. What a performance from him. That’s a goal and two assists in his first three starts. pic.twitter.com/RXHELHOqXH — Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) October 5, 2023

The 37-touch midfielder also recorded a pass accuracy of 77%, provided two key passes and won five out of seven ground duels he contested, according to data collected by Sofascore.

We’ll hold off from saying that Gravenberch is the best thing sliced bread, but the fact remains that the former Bayern Munich player looks a man utterly reborn in the famous red shirt.

Clearly, with all due respect to Thomas Tuchel and Bayern Munich, it wasn’t a good fit between the Bavarians and our latest Dutch sensation.

Whatever the case, his re-introduction to the footballing world has just further evidenced the remarkable hit rate of our recruitment team.

Credit to the manager and our data boffins for having faith in the prospect of revitalising a talent half of Europe was once desperate to sign from Ajax’s famous production line. It looks like it’s already paid off massively.

