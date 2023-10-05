Jota & Trent start as nine changes made v USG – Liverpool team news confirmed

Liverpool fans and players alike will no doubt be keen to shake off the last remnants of the horrors of a 2-1 defeat in London at the weekend.

What better place to do so than at Anfield on a European night against Belgian outfit (currently home to Alexis Mac Allister’s brother Kevin Mac Allister) Royal Union Saint-Gilloise.

The Merseysiders began their Europa League campaign with their favoured 3-1 scoreline, courtesy of another remarkable second-half showing.

Caoimhin Kelleher sadly finds himself out of the side after suffering an untimely knock, leaving Jurgen Klopp to turn to ol’ reliable in Alisson Becker behind a centre-back partnership of Jarell Quansah and Ibou Konate.

Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo return for Europa League duties in the middle of the park and are supported by Harvey Elliott.

Up top, it’s almost all change, with Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota coming in for Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz.

You can catch the team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

The Reds to take on Union SG tonight 📋#UEL | #LIVUSG — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 5, 2023

