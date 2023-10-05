(Video) Mac Allister brothers share a friendly pitchside chat ahead of Liverpool v Union SG

It’s a family affair tonight at Anfield as Liverpool’s Europa League clash against Union Saint-Gilloise pits Alexis Mac Allister in opposition to his older brother Kevin.

While both will be desperate to help their respective teams to a positive result, the siblings put club rivalries aside to enjoy a friendly moment with on another ahead of kick-off.

The Reds’ social media team posted a video of the Argentine duo smiling as they shot the breeze with each other pitchside and took in their illustrious surroundings.

During their catch-up, Alexis was sipping from a drink, which he then handed to his brother. Given the World Cup winner’s proclaimed fondness for maté, the herbal brew also enjoyed by some of his South American teammates at Liverpool, we’re guessing that’s what was being savoured!

You can see the Mac Allisters chatting to each other below, via @LFC on Twitter/X: