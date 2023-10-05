Paul Gorst shares ‘good news’ for Liverpool fans after what he saw near Anfield press box tonight

Paul Gorst shared some ‘good news’ for Liverpool fans ahead of kick-off in tonight’s match against Union Saint-Gilloise.

Cody Gakpo isn’t in the Reds’ line-up for the Europa League clash, having picked up a knee injury in last Saturday’s defeat at Tottenham.

Initial reports had suggested that the 24-year-old could be ruled out for as long as six weeks, but the outlook now seems much brighter after what was noticed by the journalist near the press box at Anfield.

Gorst posted on X prior to kick-off: “Cody Gakpo, has just taken his seat below us by the way, walking without any crutch/protective boot, which has to be considered good news.”

Everyone associated with Liverpool will be delighted to hear of Gakpo freely walking around Anfield without any visible impediment, which offers increased hope of a swift return to action.

Sunday’s Premier League trip to Brighton will surely come too soon for him, but the Reds don’t play for another 13 days after that due to the international break, so there’s a chance that the Dutchman might miss only the two games.

It’s unfortunate that his absence coincides with Diogo Jota’s suspension following the latter’s red card against Spurs, which’ll deprive Jurgen Klopp of two attacking options for the visit to the Amex Stadium.

Nonetheless, the initial six-week estimation thankfully looks wide of the mark following Gorst’s welcome update for Liverpool fans ahead of tonight’s match.

