‘Unbelievable’: Jermaine Pennant absolutely amazed by 22-year-old Liverpool player this season

Jermaine Pennant has hailed the signing of the ‘unbelievable’ Dominik Szoboszlai following a highly impressive start to life in the Liverpool shirt this term.

The Hungarian, alongside fellow new signings Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch, has been responsible for rejuvenating a midfield department in dire need of upgrades.

“I think this is up there with Klopp’s greatest transfer windows,” the former Red was quoted as saying by TEAMTalk. “He’s got everything down to a tee. Dominik Szoboszlai has had an unbelievable start, Mac Allister is a quality signing, even though I’d like to see him play a bit further forward.”

It was quite the summer of change for Jurgen Klopp’s men, with stalwarts Fabinho and Jordan Henderson shaking hands with Saudi Pro League clubs, James Milner departing for the South Coast and the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain seeking their fortunes elsewhere.

It speaks to the amount of work our recruitment team puts in behind the scenes that the 22-year-old former RB Leipzig man has settled into Merseyside life so smoothly – in stark comparison to additions we’d been keen on in Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia (the latter of which has been blighted by injury misfortune).

We have to spare a thought too for our very own Curtis Jones, of course, far more than merely a remnant of the old guard and delivering performances that have deservedly put him in the spotlight.

It’s a young midfield that could accomplish truly great things under Jurgen Klopp for the foreseeable future.

